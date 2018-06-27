2018-ELECTION

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins first campaign to defeat 10-term New York Congressman Joe Crowley

EMBED </>More Videos

A 28-year-old Latina running her first ever campaign has shocked the political world with her surprising victory. (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Campaign via AP)

By
NEW YORK (KGO) --
It was the battle of the millennials versus the Democratic Party's old guard. On Tuesday night a 28 year-old woman who was relatively unknown, beat New York Congressman Joe Crowley, one of the most powerful democrats on Capitol Hill.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was endorsed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez, an underdog, to say the least, was running for a seat in District 14 which represents parts of the Bronx and Queens.

No one thought she could defeat the so-called "Queens Machine."

"We beat a machine with a movement and that is what we have done today," said Ocasio-Cortez after her win.

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upsets Rep. Joe Crowley in New York primary

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is a product of Bernie Sanders' legacy, running on a democratic socialist platform.

"She and Senator Sanders and some of the new grass roots candidates that are running for office are speaking to the needs and concerns of people in this country and are really trying to change our democratic party," explained Mayor Arreguin.

Like Sanders her message was focused on creating an economy that works for all Americans by having universal healthcare, free college tuition and judicial reform. She's also in favor of getting rid of ICE.

Republicans on the other hand say the democrats are now more divided than ever as so-called socialist candidates come closer to taking hold of the party.

"I think it shows a big split in the democrats and I think that would be to our advantage. They are fighting with each other," said Howard Epstein of the San Francisco Republican Party.

David Latterman is a political strategist who says the democrats have been divided even before President Trump.

"The insurgent wing suddenly has a win under its belt, a big win, assuming she wins in November which everybody does. Now the older establishment has to take the younger wing a whole lot more seriously," said Latterman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongresscongressional race2018-electionelection 2018democratsrepublicansNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
Swearing in ceremony held for London Breed
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News