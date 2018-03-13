POLITICS

Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View

Six-hundred people packed into an auditorium in Mountain View Tuesday night to listen to controversial political pundit Ann Coulter.

by Kate Larsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Six-hundred people packed into an auditorium in Mountain View Tuesday night to listen to controversial political pundit Ann Coulter.

Surrounded by security, Coulter took the stage to a sold-out crowd in Silicon Valley.
"She has some ideas that a lot of people disagree with," said Jerry Mungai of The Liberty Forum.

"I just like to go see people in person, get a different perspective on what they're like," said Joyce Swanson of San Jose.

The conservative author and political commentator did not allow cameras to record her speech, but ABC7 News was able to listen.

Coulter spent much of the night talking about immigration. She was an early supporter of Donald Trump but says she's unhappy with his so far unfulfilled campaign promise to build a wall.

"I've been a little testy with the commander in chief for considering his central campaign promise that got him elected optional, about time to get going on that wall," exclaimed Coulter.

Coulter also addressed getting disinvited to speak at UC Berkeley last year, after University officials said they could not guarantee a safe venue.

"I kind of think I need to speak. We do live in a country that still has a first amendment. I hope we keep it," said Coulter.

Outside the community center, Coulter also addressed getting disinvited to speak at UC Berkeley last year after university officials said they could not guarantee a safe venue.

Private security checked every guest upon entry and Mountain View police monitored the crowd. Two officers from the University of Colorado Boulder were also at the event to scope out potential issues ahead of Coulter's visit to their campus next week.

"I think the point is that with a very small amount of police doing their job and administrators doing their jobs, it does not have to be so expensive going forward for every conservative speaker," said Coulter.

There was only one protestor visible, who was on the sidewalk, far outside the parking lot.

