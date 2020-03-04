California elections: Bay Area residents wait in long lines to cast their votes on Super Tuesday

In the East Bay, voter turnout was strong. Lots of people were doing same-day registration, something new in California.
In Alameda County, there was a long line of cars for drive-thru ballot drop off near Lake Merritt. Many voters tell ABC7 News they got off work early and raced down there. Others voted at their local polling place.
"We got here just in time to drop off my ballot," said voter Amana Johnson.
"Today the parking lot here was full of voters, Californians are sort of lackadaisical when it comes to primaries but this is a presidential election year," said voter Rekha Daram.
In Contra Costa County, The Willow Creek Center in Concord had a steady stream of voters all day.
A polling supervisor said some people even surrendered their mail-in ballot and requested a new one because their candidate had dropped out of the race.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bernie Sanders' strategy to win California's Latino vote: Chasing California 2020
- Michael Bloomberg: How former New York mayor is courting California voters -- Chasing California 2020
- Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign -- Chasing California 2020
- Here's how unaffiliated voters could influence outcome of primary -- Chasing California 2020
- Energizing the Green vote: why climate change matters in Democratic Primary -- Chasing California 2020
- A look at Mayor Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in California -- Chasing California 2020