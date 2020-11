President-elect Biden's COVID-19 task force to include 3 UCSF doctors

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are not wasting time getting to work even as President Trump promises his legal team will be in court today.Overnight, the Biden team announced a COVID-19 advisory board . There will be three UCSF doctors on this task force -- including Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology Dr. David Kessler. He's been named one of three co-chairs. Kessler served as FDA Commissioner from 1990 to 1997.Two other UCSF doctors, Robert Rodriguez and Eric Goosby are members of the board. The board is made up of 13 people. The president-elect has repeatedly emphasized he is going to rely on science when it comes to containing the virus.