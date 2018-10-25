JERRY BROWN

California Gov. Jerry Brown named executive chairman of group that manages Doomsday Clock

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures during a news conference, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence.

The group manages the Doomsday Clock. It's a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies.

RELATED: Trump's feud with North Korea, climate change move Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

The group announced Thursday that the Democratic governor leaving office in January will take over leadership of the bulletin.

It says Brown and group members will generate information "to reduce manmade existential threats."

Brown says in a statement provided by the group that the planet is in one of its most dangerous eras since the atomic bomb was dropped.

He says it is "crucial to wake people up to the dangers that still persist."

Go here for the latest stories and videos about Gov. Jerry Brown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry brownclimate changeenvironmentnuclear weaponsnuclear energynuclear poweru.s. & worldSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
JERRY BROWN
SF leaders applaud new law aimed at addressing homelessness
California's infrastructure gets poor grades
No safe injection sites for SF -- now what?
New law aims to fix housing crisis with BART's help
More jerry brown
POLITICS
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
More Politics
Top Stories
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Show More
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
BART boosts security in wake of suspicious package scare
More News