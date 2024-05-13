Pleasanton man found guilty in murder of fiancee, dumping dismembered body along Alameda shoreline

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Pleasanton man on Monday was found guilty of the 2023 killing his fiancée and dumping her remains along the Alameda shoreline.

Jurors found 43-year-old Joseph Roberts guilty of second-degree murder of 27-year-old Rachel Buckner, whose body was found dismembered and wrapped in a garbage bag near Alameda's Bay Farm Island Bridge.

According to our partners at the Bay Area News Group, prosecutors say Roberts dodged several domestic violence complaints before killing Buckner in their apartment in Pleasanton.

Roberts' attorneys claimed there wasn't enough physical evidence or witnesses tying him to the murder.

Roberts faces 15 years to life in prison.