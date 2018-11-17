CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire: Containment grows to 55 percent in Butte County; 148,000 acres burned

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned 148,000 acres and is 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned 148,000 acres and is 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

President Trump will travel to the fire zone Saturday to tour the devastation.

RELATED: President Trump will travel to California to visit wildfire sites

At least 71 people have died in the fire, now the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century.
