#CampFire [update] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 148,000 acres and 55% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE, @ButteSheriff , Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/plf1bnFg7J — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 17, 2018

The Camp Fire in Butte County has burned 148,000 acres and is 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.President Trump will travel to the fire zone Saturday to tour the devastation.At least 71 people have died in the fire, now the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century.