climate change

Climate change divides Democrats on last day of DNC meeting in San Francisco

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The issue of climate change left many Democrats divided on the last day of the DNC summer meeting in San Francisco.

DNC members rejected a move to allow the party's presidential candidates to hold a debate devoted exclusively to climate change. A similar rejection was made about single topic debates earlier this week.



Democratic candidates running for president made stops at the DNC'S meeting this week with climate change a top issue on most platforms.

But many green activists are pushing for a presidential debate, devoted exclusively to climate change.

"There are plenty of voters disengaged, climate change is a top issue for young people," said activist Jasper Wilde.

RELATED: G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee supports the idea.

"We know climate change contributes to other issues, gun violence and poverty," said Congresswoman Lee.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez initially shot down the idea, arguing the move would only allow other single-issue debates.

"We want to make sure we don't change the rules in the middle of the process," said Perez.

But under pressure from activists, Perez allowed a vote and called on members for comment.

RELATED: Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at San Francisco meeting

"We need to take this seriously, we need to get a bunch of candidates to debate together," said a DNC member.

Others said there are too many important issues to discuss.

"We don't need a specialized debate, we also need to talk about immigration, white supremacy and the economy," said a DNC member.

In the end, party members rejected a resolution to hold a climate change debate.

Activists stormed out of the meeting room and onto the street chanting, "Failure of leadership."

See more stories and videos about politics here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodebatedemocratsu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
Candidates face opposition on Day 2 of Democratic summer meeting in SF
Chaotic scene as DNC votes down climate change debate at SF meeting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy traffic near SF's Japantown after crash involving officer, possible suspect
Football helps heal California town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
Show More
California looking to ban pet nutria
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of accused travel booker say she also took their money
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
More TOP STORIES News