Billboard Controversy: Company that put up Mayor Breed billboard in SF has taken it down

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The company that put up a controversial billboard in San Francisco has taken it down.Mayoral candidate Ellen Zhou paid for the billboard. It depicts Mayor London Breed leaning back at a desk with her feet up, holding a stack of money and thinking about the homeless.The mayor called it hurtful and disrespectful. Zhou told ABC7 News that she would not remove it. But the company behind the billboard -- Outfront Media -- ended up taking it down.It says it reserves the right to remove advertising copy considered offensive to community standards.