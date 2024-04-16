There have been 9 attacks on deputies at the jails in 3 weeks, SFDSA says

Lockdown lifted at 1 of 2 SF jails after deputies, staff injured in inmate attacks, sheriff says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The lockdown at one of two San Francisco jails will end Wednesday as investigations continue into recent attacks inside those jails.

The sheriff's office says seven staff members and nine deputies have been injured since late March in San Francisco County jails two and three.

"Over the past week as I've mentioned we've had a number of deputies go out on injuries that include punches to the head, face, and neck. Being spit at and kicked in the head. Slammed against walls. Which result in the injuries of bone fractures, dislocated shoulders, and bloody eye sockets," said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

This sheriff tells us one of the main reasons for this uptick in violence is the lack of sufficient space to spread out prisoners.

Another main factor, he says, is the large number of violent offenders who are remaining in custody for longer periods of time.

"In 2023 alone, there were 240 reported incidents of prisoner fights, representing a 58% increase from the previous year," said Ken Lomba, the president of the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association.

"Their presence is crucial to provide immediate relief and enhance the safety and security of our facilities for all personnel and inmates," Lomba said in the letter posted on the union's website.

Lomba has sent a letter to Sheriff Miyamoto, calling for the help of the California National Guard until low staffing levels can be addressed.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday saying, "We believe that our current internal response strategies will immediately address the increase in assaults on our members."

The statement went on to say, "We understand that the DSA also ties the recent incidents into low staffing levels and has called for immediate staffing. The National Guard is not the answer to the staffing shortage. The Sheriff continues to be committed to filling vacancies, recruiting, and hiring."

Mayor London N. Breed and Sheriff Paul Miyamoto announced Tuesday that County Jail #4, located on the seventh floor of the Hall of Justice, will close effective Saturday, Sept. 5.

This is the full statement from the San Francisco Sheriff's Office:

In light of recent incidents in our jails, the Sheriff's Office is actively working on comprehensive plans to address the issues raised by the DSA (Deputy Sheriff's Association) regarding the safety of staff members and incarcerated persons in our custody and care.



We believe that our current internal response strategies will immediately address the increase in assaults on our members. We are coordinating our resources and will have enough staff for upcoming operations. Assistance from other agencies is contemplated during planning, but only in exigent circumstances or incidents.



The request for National Guard resources for the jails is premature and not necessary at this time.



We understand that the DSA also ties the recent incidents into low staffing levels and has called for immediate staffing. The National Guard is not the answer to the staffing shortage. The Sheriff continues to be committed to filling vacancies, recruiting, and hiring.

The Sheriff's Office shares the DSA's concerns for the safety of the jails and its members. We are confident that recent safety issues and behaviors by those incarcerated will be addressed by our internal response.

The San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs' Association released a statement. A copy of the letter to the sheriff is included here.

Bay City News contributed to this report

