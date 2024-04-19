San Francisco Zoo to receive giant pandas from China, Mayor Breed announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time in decades, San Francisco will receive giant pandas from China as part of China's Panda Diplomacy program.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared the news on X Thursday night.

Breed is still in China as part of her weeklong visit to bring in new business and tourism to San Francisco.

"San Francisco is absolutely thrilled that we will be welcoming Giant Pandas to our San Francisco Zoo," said Mayor London Breed. "We have been working closely with our local API community to advocate for pandas nearly a year ago leading up to APEC in November, and it's an honor that our City has been chosen for the first time to be a long-term home for Giant Pandas. San Francisco is an international destination and the gateway to the Asia Pacific - having pandas here will strengthen our already deep cultural connection and honors our Chinese and API heritage that is core to San Francisco's history. We are ready to welcome visitors from all over the world to our beautiful zoo. This is a momentous opportunity, and one I am grateful for, I know I join so many who can't wait to see them in San Francisco."

The San Francisco Zoo previously hosted giant pandas from China in 1984 and 1985 as part of a global tour.

The mayor's office says a timeline for the pandas' arrival will be set by the completion of a panda enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo.

Preliminary planning has already begun with collaborative efforts by Beijing Zoo and San Francisco Zoo engineers.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live