Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in the Bay Area for three fundraising events

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is starting his week off in the Bay Area for three different fundraising events.

According to Vox, he will be in Palo Alto to meet with representatives from Silicon Valley's wealthiest families.

Guests include the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin and the sister of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Mayor Pete, as he's fondly referred to, will then make his way to Woodside, before stopping in San Francisco Monday evening.

