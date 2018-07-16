POLITICS

Hillary Clinton trolls President Trump on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to troll the president saying: "Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: 'do you know which team you play for?'"

Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to troll the president saying: "Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: 'do you know which team you play for?'"

The tweet came hours after the president tweeted congratulations to World Cup winners, France, and President Putin saying: "one of the best ever!"

RELATED: Trump condemns Russia probe after Putin talks

Trump met with Putin Monday morning for a summit in Helsinki, Finland.

It is their first meeting since the 2016 presidential election and comes days after the US Justice Department announced 12 Russian military officials had been indicted for an attack on Democrats' emails during the 2016 campaign.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldhillary clintonPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpsocial mediatwitter
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Trump condemns Russia probe after Putin talks
POLITICS
Trump weighs offer to interview Russian suspects
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
Young Republicans reportedly booted from Uber over backseat politics
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
More Politics
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News