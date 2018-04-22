JAMES COMEY

Former FBI Director James Comey speaking in SF

The book, "A Higher Loyalty" by former FBI Director James Comey is displayed, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York. (Mark Lennihan)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Former FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Curran in San Francisco Monday night at a sold-out engagement highlighting his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership."

The book details the events of Comey's service as director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Among other things, Comey oversaw the FBI's investigation of a controversy involving then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's email. He was dismissed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Comey's speaking event begins at 7 p.m. at the Curran, 445 Geary St., and is sold out.

Click here for more stories and videos on James Comey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjames comeyPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldbooksFBI2016 electionelectionSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
JAMES COMEY
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Comey says Trump's call to put him in jail isn't 'normal'
James Comey calls President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Bay Area political leaders anticipating Comey interview
More james comey
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News