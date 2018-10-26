POLITICS

USPS employees at Burlingame facility find suspicious package addressed to Tom Steyer

EMBED </>More Videos

It was an anxious day for the United States Postal Service in Burlingame after one of its employees found a suspicious package sent to prominent Democratic donor and NextGen America founder, Tom Steyer. (KGO)

By
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) --
It was an anxious day for the United States Postal Service Friday in Burlingame, after one of its employees found a suspicious package. The package was sent to prominent Democratic donor and NextGen America founder, Tom Steyer.

"They immediately identified the situation and they did what they were trained to do," said Augustine Ruiz, Bay Area spokesperson for the USPS.

RELATED: Mail bomb device addressed to Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame

The device was found Friday morning at the Priority Mail Annex on Rollins Rd. after letter carriers had already left on their daily routes. Approximately 25 employees were inside the building and had to be evacuated.

All USPS workers had previously been told to be on the lookout in light of recent events.

RELATED: Cesar Sayoc: What we know about suspect arrested in mailed pipe bomb scare

"They were given the dimensions, the oddities of it, what to look for, anything that sticks out that makes it look suspicious," said Ruiz.

The processing facility handles smaller packages between five and 25 lbs. in weight that comes in from all over the world. It also handles outgoing packages from the Bay Area.
RELATED: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Clapper, Corey Booker, George Soros, Robert De Niro: Who were the intended targets of the pipe bomb scare

"Imagine if one of these bombs had gone off, imagine how much turmoil it would've created in this country, how unsafe so many people would've felt," said Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who represents California's 14th Congressional District, including Burlingame.

"We're just very lucky the FBI is as good as it is," Speier said.

Multiple agencies were on scene investigating this afternoon including the ATF, US Postal Inspector's Office and Burlingame Police.

"Carriers that deliver the mail, our mail processing people that touch the mail, are the first line of defense when it comes to the safety and security of that mail that's going to be delivered," said Ruiz.

Employees were allowed back into the building Friday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssuspicious packagedemocratsUSPSbomb threatu.s. & worldsecuritythreatevacuationFBIjackie speierBurlingame
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Suspicious packages found around the country
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 12
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Trump says he bears 'no blame' for pipe bombs
More Politics
Top Stories
Mail bomb device addressed to Tom Steyer intercepted in Burlingame
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Sen. Feinstein criticizes Trump in wake of mail bomb scare
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
Suspicious device addressed to Sen. Harris rendered safe
Woman accused of stealing East Bay couple's engagement ring arrested
Video shows moment Pittsburg police shot, killed man
Show More
Only some get underground PG&E lines as Santa Rosa rebuilds after fire
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Belgium store owner outsmarts gang of robbers
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill, eat young girl
More News