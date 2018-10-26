It was an anxious day for the United States Postal Service Friday in Burlingame, after one of its employees found a suspicious package. The package was sent to prominent Democratic donor and NextGen America founder, Tom Steyer."They immediately identified the situation and they did what they were trained to do," said Augustine Ruiz, Bay Area spokesperson for the USPS.The device was found Friday morning at the Priority Mail Annex on Rollins Rd. after letter carriers had already left on their daily routes. Approximately 25 employees were inside the building and had to be evacuated.All USPS workers had previously been told to be on the lookout in light of recent events."They were given the dimensions, the oddities of it, what to look for, anything that sticks out that makes it look suspicious," said Ruiz.The processing facility handles smaller packages between five and 25 lbs. in weight that comes in from all over the world. It also handles outgoing packages from the Bay Area."Imagine if one of these bombs had gone off, imagine how much turmoil it would've created in this country, how unsafe so many people would've felt," said Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who represents California's 14th Congressional District, including Burlingame."We're just very lucky the FBI is as good as it is," Speier said.Multiple agencies were on scene investigating this afternoon including the ATF, US Postal Inspector's Office and Burlingame Police."Carriers that deliver the mail, our mail processing people that touch the mail, are the first line of defense when it comes to the safety and security of that mail that's going to be delivered," said Ruiz.Employees were allowed back into the building Friday afternoon.