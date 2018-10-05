Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The latest Time Magazine cover features a portrait of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that's made up of words taken from her Senate testimony last week.
It was created by Bay Area artist John Mavroudis, who spoke with ABC7 News about how the project came about.
"I was contacted by the art director over at Time who had seen my previous work. I'd done this type of typographic treatment for Donald Trump and for Hillary Clinton in the past," Mavroudis explained.
Mavroudis uses an iPad and Apple pencil to draw each word individually, a process that usually takes him three to four weeks. But in the case of the Time cover, he created the artwork in just a day and a half.
The reaction to the cover has been "amazing," Mavroudis said. "I thought I would be ready for it. I didn't check my notifications on Twitter for a day and I look up and there's like 4,000 notifications."
