POLITICS

Mick Mulvaney named White House acting chief of staff

EMBED </>More Videos

Mick Mulvaney tapped to replace outgoing White House Chief of Staff (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
Office of Management & Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has been tapped to serve as the White House's acting chief of staff, President Donald Trump announced Friday.



"Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration...I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

Trump deemed Mulvaney his "acting chief of staff" but it was not immediately clear what that meant for the length of his tenure.

Mulvaney succeeds Gen. John Kelly, who is set to depart at the end of the year. Kelly's departure was announced Dec. 8.

The president's first choice was Nick Ayers, the vice president's chief of staff, who bowed out after being unable to come to an agreement on how long he would serve in the post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldgovernment
Related
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
POLITICS
Read Michael Cohen's exclusive interview with ABC News
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
San Francisco reflects on William Newsom's legacy
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland Ballet takes the 'Nutcracker' to school children
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Should Santa be rebranded female, gender neutral?
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain continues tonight
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Show More
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
Spare the Air Alert in effect Saturday
Kevin Hart tweet fallout: What does your social media history reveal?
South Bay students 'Ready for Anything' through special exhibition on natural disasters
Police say CA Assemblyman caused injuries to his daughter beyond spanking
More News