Oakland City Councilmember reacts to Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's firing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo says he was blindsided by the firing of the city's Police Chief and surprised that she would be terminated. He also said he has received emails from his constituents saying they were disappointed to hear Anne Kirkpatrick will no longer be on the job."The city council did not have any notification. The relationship with the police chief and the council was growing in a positive direction. You don't just terminate anyone without a cause," Gallo said Friday morning.The Oakland Police Commission voted unanimously in a closed session Thursday to fire Kirkpatrick without cause, saying there had been a series of issues to cause them to lose confidence.Commission Chair Regina Jackson responded to Gallo's concerns.Jackson said.They made the comments outside the Oakland Police cadet graduation ceremony. Mayor Libby Schaaf addressed the firing during her remarks to the graduating class, saying it was an interesting day for the department, but she wanted it to be a day of celebration.Kirkpatrick was Oakland's first female police chief. She was on the job for two and a half years.ABC7 News reached out to Kirkpatrick for comment, but have not heard back.