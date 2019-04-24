Politics

Packed room at a 'Need To Impeach' town hall meeting in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The word "impeachment" was passed around like a salad course at a town hall meeting in Pleasanton.

Activist billionaire Tom Steyer hosted the event, the same day he released a new television ad, where he says, "I'm Tom Steyer and we can't let this president destroy the public trust."

Tuesday night, he asked constituents to put pressure on Congress to act and move toward impeaching President Trump.

"Our goal is to put evidence in front of the American people so they can insist this corrupt President be brought to account and be removed from office as fast as possible."

Tuesday in Washington D.C., the President was asked, "Are you worried about impeachment Mr. President?" His answer, "Not even a little bit."

While some Democrats have called for the President's impeachment, others, like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have not.

She said, "If the path of fact-finding takes us where we have no choice. But we are not there yet."

The audience also had mixed reactions to taking such a dramatic step.

Pepper Moore of Newark was asked, "Do you believe the President should be impeached?" Her answer was, "At this point, we need to start making moves toward impeachment."

Linda Nesslage of San Ramon said, "He's almost on his way out so I don't understand why we'd want to impeach him at this late date."

As for immediate action, Steyer will be taking signed postcards to Eric Swalwell's office tomorrow. They ask for President Trump's impeachment.
