Protesters at UC Berkeley march against possible Kavanaugh confirmation vote

Protesters marched down Bancroft Way, but Berkeley College Republicans said they support Kavanaugh 100 percent. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell W. Barnard
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Protesters marched down Bancroft Way, shouting down Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his possible confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday.

On the same day, Kavanaugh denied Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegation that he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

RELATED: WATCH: Best moments, videos from Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

"She was so brave to come forward and for Kavanaugh to complain that it negatively affected his reputation," said UC Berkeley student Miranda Jaing.

Earlier at a rally at Sproul Plaza, students shoutedL "We believe Dr. Ford!"

Many students know the stakes couldn't be higher.

RELATED: In Washington, scenes of protest and solidarity for Kavanaugh hearing

"It's important to take women seriously, especially when it's a Supreme Court nominee," said student Desmarie Jackson.

Berkeley College Republicans said they support Kavanaugh 100 percent.

"There's no reason not to believe what she said, but I don't think it was Judge Kavanaugh who did the assault," said Berkeley College Republicans President Matt Ronnau.

Ronnau believes Kavanaugh will win confirmation to the high court.
