San Francisco mayor demands improvements to Muni service

San Francisco Mayor London Breed minced no words demanding improvements be made to the city's public transit system -- Muni. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed minced no words demanding improvements be made to the city's public transit system -- Muni.

Mayor Breed took her first Muni ride Tuesday since she took office -- a trip downtown on the N-Judah Metro line.

As a lifelong Muni rider, she says she knows the pain many riders endure on the railway -- crowded trains, slow service and irritating delays.

The ride comes one day after she sent a blistering e-mail to Muni chief Ed Reskin demanding service improvements and more careful vetting of contractors following the death of a worker in the Twin Peaks tunnel.

"We have to make it better. This has to be our number one focus, along with infrastructure improvements and all the things we need to do. Muni has to work well for the people of San Francisco so it is their first option."

When asked whether Mayor Breed planned to change Muni's leadership, she declined to comment saying it would be inappropriate to discuss that.

Newly inaugurated San Francisco Mayor London Breed has many passions and goals for the city she grew up in, but one of her top priorities is improving housing for all citizens of the City by the Bay.

