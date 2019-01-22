PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Supreme Court allows enforcement of Trump administration's military transgender ban

WASHINGTON --
The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to go ahead with its plan to restrict military service by transgender people while court challenges continue.

The high court on Tuesday reversed lower-court orders preventing the Pentagon from implementing its plans. But the high court for now declined to take up cases about the plan. The cases will continue to move through lower courts.
RELATED: Pentagon still awaiting White House guidance on transgender military ban

Military policy had barred service by transgender people until President Barack Obama's administration began allowing transgender people already in the military to serve openly and set a date when transgender people would be allowed to enlist.

President Donald Trump's administration has revisited those policies. The Trump administration has sought to generally restrict service by transgender people to only those who do not seek to undergo gender transitions.
