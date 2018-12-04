POLITICS

Ted Cruz recalls visit with 'generous' Pres. George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Ted Cruz talks with ABC13 about his hours-long meeting with Pres. George H.W. Bush that blew him away.

By
WASHINGTON --
Sen. Ted Cruz is among the Texas lawmakers who've paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush this week in Washington.

But few of them likely have a story like the one the recently re-elected senator told ABC13.

The senator detailed a trip he took to Maine in 2009, when he was campaigning for Texas attorney general. He later ran successfully for the U.S. Senate instead.

He visited the former president to ask for his advice about running for office and expected a 20-minute meeting.

It turned into a four-and-a-half hour visit that included the former president loaning Cruz his clothing for a trip on his boat and a lobster lunch.

But the kicker came at the end of the meeting, when he said Bush pulled out of his pocket a campaign donation check for $1,000.

Listen to the story in its entirety by clicking the video above.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsted cruzgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pres. George HW Bush's official portrait draped in black
WATCH TOMORROW: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
AIDS epidemic survivors say Bush wasn't wonderful President to everyone
PETA, animal rights activists push for end to some common phrases
More Politics
Top Stories
AIDS epidemic survivors say Bush wasn't wonderful President to everyone
Camp Fire victims getting a boost from special batch of beer
Another food recall-- is our food supply safe?
WATCH TOMORROW: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
Autopsy finds no indication of foul play in death of former KGO talk radio host
Man involved in high-profile Hillsborough murder case asks to leave state
People react to news of classic Christmas song banned from SF airwaves
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
How to make sure your holiday lights are safe this holiday season
$100 million fix proposed for leaning, sinking SF Millennium Tower
Former VP Joe Biden says he is 'most qualified' person to be President
More News