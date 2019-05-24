President Donald Trump

Trump administration proposes to roll back transgender protections in health services

WASHINGTON -- A new Trump administration rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for transgender people in health services.

In the proposed rule issued Friday, the Health and Human Services Department says laws banning sex discrimination in health care don't apply to people's "gender identity." LGBT groups have long warned such a move could lead to denial of needed medical care.

That rule reverses the policy of the Obama administration, which had found that sex discrimination laws do protect transgender people.

The rule faces a 60-day comment period and court challenges are expected.

See more stories on President Trump.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthgaylgbtqtransgendergay rightsu.s. & worldpoliticshealth carepresident donald trumpbarack obama
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Pelosi, AOC meet to 'clear the air'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News