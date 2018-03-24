VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3257068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area (1 of 7) Thousands participated in the 'March for our Lives' rally and march in San Francisco on Saturday.

Thousands joined the 'March for our Lives' movement on Saturday to speak out against gun violence. It was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations. In the Bay Area, there were more than eight different demonstrations, including marches in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Rosa.