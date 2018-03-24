MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are the best moments from the 'March for our Lives' marches and rallies in the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

Thousands joined the 'March for our Lives' movement on Saturday to speak out against gun violence. It was spearheaded by student survivors in Parkland, Florida.

Parkland, New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Los Angeles were just some of the 800-plus cities across the world that participated in the demonstrations. In the Bay Area, there were more than eight different demonstrations, including marches in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Rosa.
EMBED More News Videos

'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area (1 of 7)

Thousands participated in the 'March for our Lives' rally and march in San Francisco on Saturday.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Click here for the latest stories, photos and videos about the "March for Our Lives," and click here for full coverage on school safety issues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Liveseventsbay area eventsprotestgun violenceschool safetyschool threatu.s. & worldschool shootingparkland school shootingSan FranciscoSan JoseSan MateoMarinOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Galvanized by Parkland, teens nationwide organize gun safety town halls
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
Debunked falsehoods about Parkland shooting
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News