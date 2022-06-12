March for Our Lives

Bay Area student-lead March for Our Lives rallies call for action on gun violence

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A united front to end gun violence. Hundreds of people across the Bay Area and the country joined the March for Our Lives Saturday to demand changes in gun laws, to prevent more mass shootings.

A call in San Francisco to end gun violence. A rally at city hall was organized by students who have seen far too many bullets.

"For many of us, we see more RIP's than college degrees," said Shavonne Hines-Foster.

"I have a 12-year-old, we've seen the tragedies over and over again and they're heartbreaking, they're horrifying," said Marin County parent Stephanie Lamonaca.

Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control.



9-year-old Christian Salala says he's scared for his brother.

"I'm especially worried for my brother because most mass shootings happen in middle school, my brother's going into middle school," said Salala.

This March for Our lives rally demanded changes in gun control laws.

"But we have to hold the Senate and the House responsible for making gun laws that are not going to lead to mass shootings we continue to have in our communities," said San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton.

RELATED: House approves 'red flag' gun control bill unlikely to pass Senate

In Oakland, hundreds marched downtown, demanding that their lives and safety become a priority.

"I feel like I'm living as a hostage against the violence that surrounds the deregulation of gun laws," said teacher Jessica Jung.

"We're not trying to take people's guns, I'm a gun owner," said Angela Luscomb.

Luscomb is a retired CHP sergeant who came to the rally, hoping for sensible gun laws which might have prevented the killing of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.

"How an 18-year-old got his hands on a gun and shoot those babies, it has to stop," said Luscomb.

More TOP STORIES News