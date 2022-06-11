March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives: Twin brothers to lead Bay Area rally for gun reform this Saturday

"Students should go to school and feel like they are going to live through that day and have their lives protected"
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four years after Parkland students launched the massive movement, March For Our Lives is back.

This Saturday, students and supporters across the country will take the streets demanding tougher gun laws, and two Bay Area brothers are leading the way.

"Lives are at risk, the more days we wait the more lives that are gone because of gun violence," said Christopher Kwok, March for Our Lives Sequoia Union.

RELATED: At least 5 mass shootings erupt in US over 27-hour stretch this weekend; in total, 9 killed

Christopher and his twin brother Nicholas were in middle school in 2018 and watched Parkland students rise and rally with more than a million students and supporters marching in Washington D.C. "Because Parkland happened when we were graduating middle school and transitioning into high school the shooting actually made me more conscious about my transition and my safety," said Nicholas.

The brothers joining the March for Our Lives movement have been working year-round to end gun violence; and on Saturday, the goal is clear.

"To make a statement to the government and people in power, really the Federal Government to start taking action to take this seriously," said Christopher.

RELATED: House passes sweeping gun reform after Buffalo, Uvalde mass shootings

And there is some encouragement from this week's hearings at the Nation's Capitol, where the House passed sweeping gun reform legislation.

"Uvalde was really a turning point to press for this federal change in order to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again," said Christopher.

"Students should go to school and feel like they are going to live through that day and have their lives protected," said Nicholas, adding the fear is a constant distraction and one of the many reasons they will continue to demand change.

For more information on the march, visit here.

