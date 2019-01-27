KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH LIVE: Senator Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally

Kamala Harris officially kicking off presidential campaign in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland.

The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall.

The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall.

Harris announced she's running for president in 2020 earlier this week. She says a big part of her decision to run was the outcome of the 2016 election

Street Closures:
Broadway from 12th Street to 17th Street.
Telegraph Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street.
Clay Street from 14th Street to 17th Street.

Those streets are expected to remain closed until around 4 p.m.

BART says passengers should use 19th Street station to attend the rally as the Frank Ogawa exit and the 14th Street exit at 12th Street station will be closed during the rally.


Who is Kamala Harris? What to know about the Democratic 2020 candidate

Kamala Harris finds Iowa girl's letter 'very persuasive' in decision to run for president in 2020

Senator Kamala Harris emphasizes her East Bay roots as she runs for president

Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

San Francisco reacts to Senator Kamala Harris' presidential run

VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris answers questions after announcing she's running for president
