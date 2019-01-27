OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland.
The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall.
Harris announced she's running for president in 2020 earlier this week. She says a big part of her decision to run was the outcome of the 2016 election
Street Closures:
Broadway from 12th Street to 17th Street.
Telegraph Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street.
Clay Street from 14th Street to 17th Street.
Those streets are expected to remain closed until around 4 p.m.
BART says passengers should use 19th Street station to attend the rally as the Frank Ogawa exit and the 14th Street exit at 12th Street station will be closed during the rally.
