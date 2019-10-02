What Juul pulling support for Proposition C means

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Electronic cigarette company, Juul Labs, which is based here in San Francisco says it will no longer back Proposition C.Juul has already spent millions of dollars supporting Prop C which would overturn the ban on e-cigarette and vaping product sales here in San Francisco. The company has not said why it's pulling its support of Prop C now.In June, San Francisco banned the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and vaping products in the city.Proposition C seeks to overturn San Francisco's ban; basically, yes on 'C' means 'no' to the ban.The "Yes on C" campaign was backed by a group called the Coalition for Reasonable Vaping Regulation which was in part funded by Juul.Juul's newly appointed CEO writes in a statement that it will cease active support of Prop C in San Francisco."I am committed to seeing that JUUL engages productively with all stakeholders, including regulators, policymakers and our customers," writes K.C. Crosthwaite.The "No on C" campaign is backed by a group called San Francisco Kids versus Big Tobacco which has big endorsements from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg."I think if this was any other political interest other than big tobacco I would take them at their word. But it is part of the way big tobacco plays. One company pulls out, another one can come in. It could be shop owners. There's no pulling this off of the ballot," said No on Prop C Spokesperson Matt Dorsey.You may still see ads on both sides running for and against Prop C.