Will the real Brett Kavanaugh please stand up?

The confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was characterized by partisan rancor, allegations of sexual assault and a glimpse at the privileged world in which Kavanaugh was shaped.When a Bay Area woman, Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, reluctantly went to her lawmakers in the summer of 2018 and said that Kavanaugh had attacked her at a party in their teenage years, it shook the confirmation process. The confirmation hearing became a case of he said-she said, leaving many Americans to wonder why more witnesses that could have corroborated their testimonies were not interviewed.There was a second accuser, a woman who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh, whose claim was also barely investigated before the nomination was confirmed in a 50-48 vote.Now, more than a year after Justice Kavanaugh was seated, two New York Times reporters who followed this story from the start are out with a new book. Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly's "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh" is the result of their continuing investigation. They interviewed the two accusers, as well as Kavanaugh's friends, classmates and associates. They shared with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze new details on the key players as well as the lessons Americans can draw from this tumultuous experience.