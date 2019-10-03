Politics

Will the real Brett Kavanaugh please stand up?

By
The confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was characterized by partisan rancor, allegations of sexual assault and a glimpse at the privileged world in which Kavanaugh was shaped.

When a Bay Area woman, Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford, reluctantly went to her lawmakers in the summer of 2018 and said that Kavanaugh had attacked her at a party in their teenage years, it shook the confirmation process. The confirmation hearing became a case of he said-she said, leaving many Americans to wonder why more witnesses that could have corroborated their testimonies were not interviewed.

There was a second accuser, a woman who attended Yale University with Kavanaugh, whose claim was also barely investigated before the nomination was confirmed in a 50-48 vote.

Now, more than a year after Justice Kavanaugh was seated, two New York Times reporters who followed this story from the start are out with a new book. Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly's "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh" is the result of their continuing investigation. They interviewed the two accusers, as well as Kavanaugh's friends, classmates and associates. They shared with ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze new details on the key players as well as the lessons Americans can draw from this tumultuous experience.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbooksbrett kavanaughsupreme court
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Sheriff: Fatal hit-and-run in Cupertino park was 'intentional, random'
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
BART riders worry about loss of parking if El Cerrito station redeveloped
WATCH: Dog rescued by firefighters from well
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Best Bay Area suburbs, free SF museums, typing gap closing
Pelosi says Trump is 'scared' of impeachment inquiry
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Joe Biden in Bay Area for 2 fundraisers
More TOP STORIES News