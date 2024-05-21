1 dead, another injured in fiery Fremont crash after car hits tree: police

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead in a scary Fremont crash early Tuesday morning where a car burst into flames after crashing into a tree.

Fremont police say that there were two people in the car and the second person was transported to a local hospital.

They say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Thornton Avenue and Fremont Boulevard.

A section of Fremont Boulevard remains closed between Thornton Avenue and Bonde Way as police investigate.

Angelo Martell, the general manager of Bogie's Discount Pet Food & Supply describes what he saw in surveillance video they have. The store is right near where the crash happened.

"I don't even have words," Martell said. "I couldn't even process what I was witnessing at first. It took me a minute. It wasn't until after I saw the footage and then came back out but I was really able to see what happened. Within 10 seconds, you see it come into frame, hit the light pole and wrap around the tree, the whole car was in flames."