  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Power restored to nearly 50 buildings on UC Berkeley campus, university says

Bay City News logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Nearly 50 buildings on the U.C. Berkeley campus were without power Wednesday night, according to the university.

Beginning at about 6:30 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. At 10 p.m. there were 47 buildings on campus without power.

According to the university, high-voltage electricians were on-site and identified the source of the outage, though the school did not say what it was.

Street and safety lighting may be affected in some areas of the campus and people should use caution when walking in dark areas.

Around 12:15 a.m. Thursday the university announced power was restored.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW