Power restored to nearly 50 buildings on UC Berkeley campus, university says

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Nearly 50 buildings on the U.C. Berkeley campus were without power Wednesday night, according to the university.

Beginning at about 6:30 p.m., the Berkeley campus began experiencing a power outage. At 10 p.m. there were 47 buildings on campus without power.

According to the university, high-voltage electricians were on-site and identified the source of the outage, though the school did not say what it was.

Street and safety lighting may be affected in some areas of the campus and people should use caution when walking in dark areas.

Around 12:15 a.m. Thursday the university announced power was restored.