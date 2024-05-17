ABC7's 'KGO Kenobis' win annual Lucasfilm trivia competition beating more than 40 teams

  • Watch Now

Friday, May 17, 2024
ABC7's 'KGO Kenobis' wins annual Lucasfilm trivia competition
It took a lot more than just "The Force," but a team from our ABC7 family enjoyed a big victory Thursday night in Star Wars territory.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It took a lot more than just "The Force," but a team from our ABC7 family enjoyed a big victory Thursday night in Star Wars territory.

They were a part of the annual Lucasfilm trivia competition with topics ranging from "anagrams" to "jelly bean flavors" and, of course - one Star Wars question.

The event was held at the Letterman Digital Arts campus in the Presidio.

More than 40 teams from across the state competed to raise money for various local charities.

In the end, our team from ABC7 took home the top prize!

