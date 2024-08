Forward progress stopped of 3 fires east of Petaluma, CAL FIRE says

Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a brush fire in Petaluma on Monday.

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters from multiple agencies battled three fires in Petaluma on Monday.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. and burned in the 4200 Block of Old Adobe Road.

CAL FIRE says three separate fires burned along the west side of the road backing into a field.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.