How does AI copy a celebrity's voice? Here's a demonstration

Sending someone a message using an AI impersonation of a celebrity's voice is easier than ever as technology advances.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The dispute between Scarlett Johansson and ChatGPT has once again brought up a larger topic: AI impersonating the likeness of real people.

It's a topic legal experts and those who make a living on their voice and likeness are following closely.

"The technical phrase for this is called 'voice cloning,' where if you have a sample of your voice or someone else's voice, it uses algorithms to emulate your voice and by just using a simple text prompt, you can create a voice in any way you like," said Mark Vena, Smart Tech CEO. "And that's extremely dangerous."

Among those most fearful of the potential dangers of rapid advancing AI are working actors, including many in the Bay Area, closely watching how Scarlett Johansson's story unfolds.

"The only way we're going to get anywhere, is if those big actors and those big stars step up," said Robert Chestnut.

Chestnut, now vice president of the local SAG-AFTRA chapter, was one of many actors on strike last year, protesting in front Netflix's Los Gatos headquarters.

One of the biggest asks of actors during the negotiations was protections against AI use by major studios.

"For our, our image, our personalities, our voice or charm, we just need that protection," Chestnut said. "Otherwise, we're lost."

Though AI wasn't used to replace the voice of Scarlett Johansson, Open AI says another actress's voice was used; legal experts say there is existing law that can come into play.

"The primary grounds she's going to rely on here is right of publicity so that's the protection of her name, image, likeness, and voice in many circumstances," , said Joe Lawlor, Haynes Boone Trademark attorney. "Whether it's AI or another individual that sounds like you should not be particularly meaningful legally. OpenAI is using AI to generate an imitation of Scarlett Johansson's voice that could still be liable for that imitation."

Laws protecting celebrities vary state by state but federal law protecting everyone is in the works.

"When we talk about things like deep fakes and AI impersonation of everyday people like you and I, that might be a little further along," Lawlor said of pending legislation. "We'll need the legislature to catch up to that."

Because it's still relatively simple to use technology to impersonate a voice or image, Lawlor said there are several bills pending in the senate and house that aim to address AI impersonation.