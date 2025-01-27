North Bay prepares for Freeze Watch as chilly temperatures expected throughout the week

The North Bay is preparing for the Bay Area Freeze Watch and chilly temperatures as it finds ways to keep the community warm and safe.

PETALUMA (KGO) -- Get ready to feel the chill. The National Weather Service says a Freeze Watch is up for many parts of the Bay Area starting early Monday and expected to last for several days.

With temperatures taking a deep dive, there's concern about the unhoused population who are living outside.

The SAFE team from Petaluma People's Services Center has been making the rounds this winter, checking on unhoused folks like Francisco Aparacio Barrera and his dog, Buddy.

"It's been really cold brother," Berrera said .

Freezing overnight temperatures are expected this week. Berrera says he'll camp outside, but he appreciates the outreach from the SAFE team.

"They have been nothing but wonderful people. Gave me a lot of support and water, food, snacks, 'need a jacket?' It's more than I deserve," Barrera said.

"People don't realize when it's really cold, you get dehydrated and water is important," said Elece Hempel, executive director at Petaluma People's Services Center.

Hempel is concerned about those choosing to sleep outdoors.

"Yes, there's a high level of center, especially on days like this when most of us are enjoying the sun. We know it's going to get cold, so the SAFE team is strategically doing work to individuals they can find," Hempel said.

Experts at the Flourish plant store are giving advice on protecting plants from the cold: use a frost cloth and give plants water before the cold snap to retain moisture.

"Any potted plants you have, you may want to bring them close to the house near a warmer structure. If you have indoor plants, keep them away from windows with drafts," said Angeline Marsland from Flourish.

A victory parade was happening Sunday morning in downtown Petaluma, celebrating St. Vincent High School's football team winning the state championship for the second year in a row. It was cold, but all good, no complaints.

"There's a lot of people out here promoting them, so I think it's great. It doesn't matter how cold. We're all out here to show the spirit," said Jennifer Buffo.