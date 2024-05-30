Top book recommendations from a LGBTQIA+ owned bookstore in New York's West Village

Localish visited the Bureau of General Services, Queer Division in New York's West Village. Here are the best LGBTQIA+-authored books, according to the owners.

Localish is highlighting LGBTQIA+ businesses in honor of Pride Month. One of the first we visited is a beautiful bookstore tucked inside The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York.

"Queer bookstores have always functioned as more than just bookstores," says Greg Newton, one of the owners of Bureau of General Services, Queer Division, an LGBTQIA+-run bookstore located in West Village, NYC. "It's a place we can find ourselves and each other." The idea came to fruition after a number of queer bookstores were closing down in the city. The shop is filled with novels and guides that come from queer authors, and the store also hosts events, film screenings and writing workshops for those who are interested.

Below, find some book recommendations directly from Newton and co-owner Donnie Jochum and make sure to check out the Bureau of General Services, Queer Division if you're in New York City.

"This is something every queer person should read, it's such a powerful book," says Newton. This essay compilation comes from Audrey Lorde, a Black feminist writer who talks about racism, sexism, classism and ageism in her novel. It is an unflinching, honest read that will be relevant for years to come.

A young Muslim lesbian woman is finding herself through the Quran in this relatable, coming-of-age memoir by Lamya H. "It's a great exploration of an entirely different culture than we're exposed to," says Newton.

This travel guide is nothing like you've ever seen before, recommending places all over the world known for their inclusivity and surprise factor. You'll find where to eat, where to stay and what to see, including memorable trips like a kitschy trip to Dollywood or a guide to boozy trails for something a little more unique.

This children's book sheds light on LGBTQIA+ families and is filled with illustrations about their history including the Stonewall riots and The AIDS marches. This picture book approaches these difficult issues with a lyrical, age-appropriate rhyme and illustrations that are easy to understand and learn from. It's a great book to start the conversation with your young ones about the history of pride.

If you're looking for something a little more raw and captivating, choose this collection of short stories. It explores everything from desire to guilt in a no-frills, no-holds-barred novel - it's the kind of book you won't want to put down since you've started.

"American Scholar" is a story about a man who's learning to come to terms with grief over his lost loved one, and how it affects his present life and relationships. The book jumps between the 1980s when AIDS gripped the gay community and the 2016 presidential elections. It is a beautiful fiction novel that explores very real historical events and how they affected the LGBTQIA+ community.

