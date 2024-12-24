Christmas Eve storm prompts Marin County to open emergency shelter for unhoused

"The worst weather always seems to come in those overnight hours."

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, the approaching Christmas Eve storm is prompting Marin County to open an emergency weather shelter for the unhoused and the CHP is urging holiday drivers to travel safely.

"The worst weather always seems to come in those overnight hours," said Gary Naja-Riese, Marin County Director of Homelessness and Coordinated Care.

Marin County is responding to the weather and a Christmas Eve storm set to deliver a lot of rain.

This emergency weather shelter is opening Monday on Kerner Blvd in San Rafael, with room for 60 people looking for shelter.

This is open to all homeless individuals who want to get out of the weather and rain, have a dry place for the night and get connected with food and fellowship but mostly to stay warm and dry," said Naja-Reise.

"It's tempting, I'd like to get indoors," said Jason Odom.

Jason Odom hopes to make it to the shelter because he's not prepared for the storm.

"Geez Louise, I got an emergency poncho and an umbrella, you heard the song, it never rains in California, what the heck," said Odom.

Nonprofit outreach, Ritter Center is offering warm socks and weather gear to anyone looking to stay dry.

"We're here providing food Monday through Friday as well as if people need a rain poncho, a sleeping bag, we have some tarps," Kim Baenisch from Ritter Center.

The CHP says this year the Holiday road will be wet with so many drivers heading to family gatherings, or some last-minute shopping trips.

"So ultimately, we're just asking drivers to slow down, don't follow too close and don't drive impaired or distracted," said officer Alex Ochoa from the California Highway Patrol.