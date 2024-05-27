Smoke advisory issued after crews contain 4-alarm fire at Oakland lumber yard

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Firefighters in Oakland on Sunday night contained a 4-alarm fire at a lumber yard that required at least 80 firefighters to tame but resulted in no injuries.

The fire at Economy Lumber on High Street was first reported around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday and then became a 2-alarm blaze at about 8 p.m., then quickly escalated to a 4-alarm fire by 8:15 p.m., according to Michael Hunt with Oakland Fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire along one side of the property's perimeter and heading into the main building/showroom where it quickly became established, posing a challenge and requiring more crews. A huge cloud of black smoke could be seen for miles billowing off the blaze.

The Oakland Fire Battalion Chief says they initially faced access issues because of the train tracks there.

Rail travel near the site was halted in both directions, but was moving again as of 11:30 p.m., according to Oakland Fire. High Street between San Leandro Street and Interstate Highway 880 remained closed as of 11:45 p.m.

The Battalion Chief says the building was used to store materials and was the main showroom for doors and windows as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A smoke advisory was issued late Sunday night.

Fire officials are reminding those who live in the area to keep their doors and windows closed to prevent smoke exposure.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.