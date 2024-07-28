3 crash victims ID'd by coroner after car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people who died after a vehicle went over a cliff at Devil's Slide on Friday have been identified.

The San Mateo County Coroner's office identified the crash victims as Mohammad Noory, 29, of South San Francisco; Angelica Gacho, 28, of South of San Francisco; and Brylyn Aroma, 36, of Fort Riley, Kansas.

The crash was reported at about 11:40 a.m. on Friday after a gray, two-door sedan went off the road and down a cliff south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels.

Multiple CHP officers, along with other law enforcement agencies and fire crews, were dispatched to the area and closed the road while a CAL FIRE team rappelled down to check on the car's occupants, said CHP spokesman Sgt. Caleb Benefiel.

Authorities initially found two people in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, a third person was found deceased, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions and reopened on Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report