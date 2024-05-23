  • Watch Now

California DMV adding more services online in effort to reduce lines

Thursday, May 23, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. -- Shorter lines and faster service are coming soon to a DMV near you.

The state of California says it's making it easier for you to access car registration, renewals and other services by including more online options.

More than 90 percent of transactions are now available on the DMV website, so there's a good chance you can avoid standing in line all together.

The DMV says it's working to reduce office visits by up to 200,000 customers a month.

Online services are also personalized by housing all of your driver's license and vehicle-related information in one location.

