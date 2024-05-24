3 US service members injured, 1 in critical condition, in accident related to pier off Gaza

Israel's army says the bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza.

Israel's army says the bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza.

Israel's army says the bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza.

Israel's army says the bodies of three more hostages killed on Oct 7. were recovered overnight from Gaza.

Three U.S. service members were injured, with one remaining in critical condition, after a non-combat accident related to the U.S.-built pier off Gaza known as JLOTS, or the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability, according to U.S. Central Command.

The video is from a previous report.



Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM deputy commander, didn't provide specifics Thursday other than saying they were non-combat-related injuries and that two of the service members had returned to duty, while the third is receiving care at a local Israeli hospital.

FILE - Trident Pier on the Gaza coast, May 16, 2024. U.S. Central Command Public Affairs

A defense official told ABC News the third service member is in critical condition and was injured aboard the USNS Benavidez, a U.S. Navy cargo ship. A U.S. official said it involved a forklift accident.

The three service members were sent to Israeli medical facilities to get more care because they required more medical care than could be provided on the U.S. ships offshore.

No further details were immediately released.

MORE Israel's army says the bodies of 3 more hostages killed on Oct 7 were recovered from Gaza

It comes as President Joe Biden secured a commitment from Egypt in a discussion Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to resume deliveries of U.N. aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to a White House readout of their call.

Biden also expressed his support to reopen the Rafah crossing with "arrangements acceptable to both Egypt and Israel and agreed to send a senior team to Cairo next week for further discussions."

"The two leaders agreed to deliver quantities of humanitarian aid and fuel to the United Nations at the Kerem Shalom crossing. This is temporary until a legal mechanism is reached to reopen the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side," the Egyptian presidency said.

Aid delivery through the Rafah crossing stopped after Israel stepped up its military offensive in southern Gaza and took control of the crossing on the Palestinian side on May 7.

The leaders also discussed "new initiatives" to reach a deal to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas and a cease-fire in Gaza. No specifics were provided.

"President Biden and President Al-Sisi affirmed their commitment to work together to set the conditions for a durable and sustainable peace in the Middle East region," the White House said. "They agreed to remain in regular contact both directly and through their senior national security teams."