For the first time, median price for a home in California surpasses $900,000

For the first time, the median price for a home in California has surpassed $900,000.

For the first time, the median price for a home in California has surpassed $900,000.

For the first time, the median price for a home in California has surpassed $900,000.

For the first time, the median price for a home in California has surpassed $900,000.

New figures are revealing just how unaffordable it is to live in California.

For the first time, the median price for a home in the state has surpassed $900,000. That's 11% more than a year ago, according to data from the California Association of Realtors. If that trend continues this year, the median price for a California home would sit above $1 million by next year.

Researchers at ConsumerAffairs compiled a list of the most affordable large cities to live in across the U.S. The affordability score was calculated using the cost of living, income and unemployment data, along with tax figures.

The first California city on the list is Modesto, which ranked at 87. Los Angeles barely made the list, coming in at the 98th spot.

The only cities considered more expensive than L.A. are Honolulu and New York City.

The following are other cities in California that made the list and where they rank:

86 - Sacramento

88 - Bakersfield

89 - Oakland

90 - Stockton

92 - San Diego

94 - San Francisco

So, where is the cheapest place to live in the nation?

ConsumerAffairs ranked Knoxville, Tennessee as the cheapest major city to live in. No west coast cities made the top 10.