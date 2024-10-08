One year later: SF Jewish community, city leaders gather to remember those killed Oct. 7

Hundreds of people came out to San Francisco's Congregation Emanu-El for a special service to remember the victims of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Hundreds of people came out to San Francisco's Congregation Emanu-El for a special service to remember the victims of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Hundreds of people came out to San Francisco's Congregation Emanu-El for a special service to remember the victims of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Hundreds of people came out to San Francisco's Congregation Emanu-El for a special service to remember the victims of the October 7 attack on Israel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The line extended out the door Monday night at San Francisco's Congregation Emanu-El.

There, hundreds of people came out for a special service to remember the roughly 1,200 people killed or taken hostage last Oct. 7 during Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel.

"To kind of zoom our lens back in and to think about what happened last year. Tonight is an incredibly sad night," Chief Rabbi Ryan Bauer said.

PREVIOUS: Bay Area synagogues prepare for anniversary of Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel

For many, the service was very emotional.

Tyler Gregory, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, says several people in attendance personally knew someone who died that day.

Gregory believes that fact, coupled with the rise in antisemitism since the war erupted, has the local Jewish community profoundly impacted.

"What's not okay is for this war to come home and for communities to be scapegoated for what's happening overseas," Gregory said.

VIDEO: Bay Area Jewish communities gear up for Rosh Hashanah amid 'unprecedented' rise in antisemitism

Despite the tough year many in the Jewish community have faced, Rabbi Potash of Chabad of Noe Valley says his congregation is determined to make this year's Rosh Hashanah celebrations joyful.

Monday's service was open to people of all faiths, something that Rabbi Bauer says was an important element of the memorial.

"It can feel quite lonely," Rabbi Bauer said. "And then you come here and you realize, actually you're not alone. There are allies here. We have people, friends call who aren't Jewish to say I'm thinking about you today and I see you. It means a lot."

Also in attendance were several of San Francisco's political leaders, including Mayor London Breed, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and multiple supervisors.

State Senator Scott Wiener took time to thank them for their presence.

MORE: 'It is antisemitism': Oakland's Chabad Center vandalized twice in 2 weeks

Wiener said it sends an important message to one of the city's oldest communities during a challenging time.

"The Jewish community has always had a home here in San Francisco since the very beginning, since the 1850s," Wiener said.

Despite the feelings of sadness present Monday night, there were also feelings of hope.

A hope that one day healing would come, and a hope that one-day peace would come.

"I have to have hope that we can get to that because that hope inspires you to go on and try to make the world a better place," Eric Weiss said.