Petaluma arson investigation underway after 3 fires break out in 4 days, police say

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, investigators suspect arson in connection with three fires that broke out in four days in Petaluma.

Early Monday morning, a fire consumed a portable toilet near the soccer field at Lucchesi Park and threatened a storage container used by the Petaluma Youth Soccer League.

Then early Friday morning, flames damaged a parks department maintenance building on Maria Drive.

That night, a third fire was reported near the Lynch Creek Trail, west of Highway 101.

After that fire, officers detained a man for reckless burning.