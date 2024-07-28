  • Watch Now

2 small earthquakes strike near Suisun City in Solano Co., USGS says

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Monday, July 29, 2024
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two small earthquakes shook parts of the bay area Sunday afternoon.

The first happened near Suisun City around 2 p.m. The USGS says it was a preliminary 3.3 magnitude quake.

People reported feeling it as far away as Santa Rosa, Sacramento and as far south as Hayward.

There was also a second 2.7 magnitude quake just before 5 p.m..

There is no word of any injuries or damage.

