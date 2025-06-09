Preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near Pinole, USGS says

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near Pinole Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 9:30 p.m. and had a depth of about 5.8 miles.

There are no reports of any injuries or damages.

MAP: Significant San Francisco Bay Area fault lines and strong earthquakes

Zoom in on the map below and compare where you live to the significant faults and where strong earthquakes have struck in the Bay Area.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.