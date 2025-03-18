Preliminary magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes near Dublin, USGS says

Did you feel it? A 4.0 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near Dublin, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake struck near Dublin Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It had a depth of 7 miles.

The quake was downgraded from a 4.2 then a 4.0.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

It was felt in parts of the Bay Area including San Francisco.

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel says the epicenter of the quake was likely near the Calaveras Fault.

So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

BART says it has finished inspecting its tracks for damage, and for passengers to expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes systemwide.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.