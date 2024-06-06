San Francisco police to start using non-lethal BolaWrap restraint tool

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new tool, described as "flying handcuffs," will soon be used by San Francisco police.
ABC7 News first demonstrated the BolaWrap last fall.
It shoots out a seven-and-a-half-foot cord that wraps around a person with two anchors that replicate fishing hooks.
It's a non-lethal alternative to tasers, guns, or batons.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that specially trained San Francisco police officers will be equipped with the lasso-like restraint tool in the coming months.
The makers of BolaWrap say it's used by more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.