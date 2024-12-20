SFPD shoot and kill armed man near Union Square after pedestrian hit-and-run: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police shot and killed an armed man accused of running over two pedestrians and a bicyclist, SFPD says.

Police say a driver veered onto a sidewalk at a high speed and hit two pedestrians, a woman and a girl, at Kearny and Post Streets around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

That same driver then hit a bicyclist a block over on Sutter Street and drove away.

Officers then found the car and an armed suspect around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Grant Avenue and Post Street.

Police say they set up a perimeter and approached the car, but opened fire on the armed man during the encounter. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

The woman and girl who were hit have non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were not able to find the bicyclist.

